Texas Republicans criticize Mayorkas impeachment dismissal

The U.S. Senate this week dismissed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Fifty-one Senate Democrats on Wednesday voted to toss the articles brought by the House against Mayorkas over his handling of border security.

Texas Republicans have been critical of the move. Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at The Texas Tribune, said this outcome was to be expected.

“The decision by the Senate to dismiss – not a huge surprise, given that the Senate is controlled by Democrats,” he said. “And the reaction by Texas Republicans – not a big surprise, given that Texas Republicans have been some of the most kind of outspoken proponents for the impeachment of Mayorkas.”

Senate Democrats said the articles of impeachment were a partisan attack.

“The Senate essentially came out and said, you know, these articles of impeachment are not proper. They’re not right. They were dismissed,” Watkins said. ”But [Ted] Cruz and [John] Cornyn are two senators blasting that decision, saying that it’s wrong, saying that Mayorkas should be found guilty in this case.”

