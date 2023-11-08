Here’s how Texas voted on the 14 statewide propositions

Texas voters have weighed in on topics ranging from tax exemption increases to state infrastructure funding.

Preliminary election results Tuesday night showed that Texans voted in favor of 13 of the 14 proposed amendments, approving measures ranging from a higher homestead exemption for Texas homeowners to a pension boost for retired teachers. Most voted against Proposition 13, which would have increased the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges from 75 to 79.

Here’s the full list of the proposed constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot:

Proposition 1 (approved)

“The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

Prop 1 would prevent municipal governments from regulating land use policies in areas with farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.

This would not affect the state’s ability to acquire property for public use, including the development of natural resources under the Texas Constitution.

Proposition 2 (approved)

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

This amendment would exempt half the value of a child care facility’s property from taxes.