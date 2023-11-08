Texas Standard for Nov. 8, 2023: Why Texas is ramping up nuclear energy

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023:

Here’s what happened in last night’s constitutional election …

How did the 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution fare in last night’s election?

The Texas Tribune’s Karen Brooks Harper joins the Standard with a look at the results.

… and a look at races from around the state

Those 14 propositions weren’t the only thing on the ballot last night: Several other local races and issues were being decided as well.

For a look at Election Day around the state, the Standard hears from KERA’s Caroline Love in North Texas; KUT’s Luz Moreno-Lozano in Austin; Texas Tech Public Media’s Brad Burt in Lubbock; and Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla in Uvalde.

To create more resilient warriors, Air Force emphasizes wellness and stress management

The Air Force is working to institutionalize resilience and flexibility among their ranks. The service’s new basic training curriculum focuses on stress management, balance and wellness, with the aim of better preparing for the uncertainties of future wars.

Texas Public Radio’s Carson Frame reports for the American Homefront Project.

Stories from Texas: Found in translation

For those who have a rudimentary knowledge of Spanish, traveling Texas becomes more interesting because the Spanish names of places reveal – or hint at – their histories.

Texas Standard commentator W.F. Strong has some examples.

Why Texas is ramping up nuclear (energy, that is)

Should Texas build more nuclear power plants? Gov. Greg Abbott and other GOP leaders are pushing for the development of nuclear, partly because they generate zero carbon emissions and use less land than other renewables. But nuclear energy also poses little threat to natural gas – an industry that’s long supported Republican campaigns.

Texas Monthly writer Loren Steffy joins the show with more.

Everything you wanted to know about romance novels – but were afraid to ask

Romance novels have always been popular and profitable, but the genre has risen to even greater heights in recent years. Romance sold more in 2022 than at any point since 2014, according to market research.

Romance fans are passionate about their favorite authors and titles. But for those who have never picked up a romance novel, the prospect may still feel intimidating. Here to help is New York Times bestselling romance author Ali Hazelwood.

What’s next in the race for Houston mayor

Houston is one step closer to selecting a new mayor after Election Day. Two candidates – John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee – are going to a runoff after neither won outright in a crowded field.

Reneé Cross with the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs joins the Standard to discuss the results.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.