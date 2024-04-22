The shrinking counties of the Lone Star State

Cruz first moved to Ozona in the late 1990s.

“My dad came over with the oil field when I was in high school,” he said. “The oil field was booming.”

Ozona sits somewhere on I-10 between Austin and El Paso and is the main population center for Crockett County, a place with just under 3,000 people.

Since Cruz has been here, it’s only gotten smaller.

“Kids are making their lives in the bigger cities compared to staying back home,” explained Cruz.

Crockett County is one of the fastest shrinking counties by population in Texas. There are many more.

Triangular growth and the shrinking counties

Texas adds more than a thousand residents every single day. In the places people are relocating to, this is a boost to the economy.

But Texas is massive.

“The growth in population’s not evenly distributed across the state,” said Helen You, with the Texas Demographic Center (TDC).

When people move to the Lone Star State, they generally relocate to what demographers and researchers refer to as The Texas Triangle, the geographical area formed by the state’s large metros.

The region – formed loosely by Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio-Austin – is home to 68% of Texans and more than 30 million people.

“These are also centers of economic development,” You said. “This is also where you see universities and lots of educational opportunities there.”

Then there are counties in the Panhandle, out west, and in South Texas. With some exceptions in Permian Basin counties and certain areas around the border, much of rural Texas is seeing gradual declines in population.

“Depending on which data you’re looking at, around half or sometimes more than half of the 254 counties have lost their population,” explained You.

According to the TDC, 75 of the state’s counties shrank in population between 2022 and 2023. This trend could present a problem for rural Texas.

“At some point, some counties are going to get so small where it’s going to be difficult for them to function,” said economist William Chittenden. “You have to have some critical mass just to support, for example, a local grocery store, a local gas station, hopefully a bank.”

Chittenden is president and CEO of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking and he’s spent the past decade or so thinking about the economic impact of all these shrinking counties.

“I think there are things that smaller counties can do,” Chittenden said. “If they haven’t already, start working on high speed internet infrastructure.”

Last year, the Texas Legislature allocated $1.5 billion to expanding broadband access across the state, according to reporting by the Texas Tribune.

“If you have a high speed internet connection,” said Chittenden, “it doesn’t really matter if you’re in Bexar County in San Antonio or way up in the Panhandle.”

Ozona: ‘Everybody knows everybody here’

Named after a Texas revolutionary, Crockett County does not have any cities, meaning that all government functions are carried out by county officials.

The main population center is the unincorporated community called Ozona.

“It’s a great place to raise a family,” said Marianne Maskill. “Everybody knows everybody here.”

Maskill is a receptionist with the Ozona Chamber of Commerce, an organization with 240 members that promotes businesses in the area.

On the day she was interviewed, the Chamber was hosting an all-day open house.