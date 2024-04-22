A drive to boost the US semiconductor industry means jobs for Texas

The first commercial semiconductor – the tiny chip that acts as the brain behind just about every computer or electronic gadget you use – was developed by American engineers.

When companies figured out how to manufacture and sell semiconductors, the U.S. dominated the chip industry for decades. And a company called Texas Instruments led the way, soon joined by other chipmakers who gravitated to Texas.

More recently, though, the U.S. lost its lead in chipmaking, and both industry and governments say they’re determined to change that by investing in the development of new fabrication facilities. And those new plants, and the infrastructure needed to support them, are expected to bring many new jobs with them.

In 1990, 37% of semiconductors were manufactured in the U.S.; it’s down to 12% today. And that’s not only meant losses in sales to international competitors, but fewer jobs for U.S. technicians, designers and engineers. Though the U.S. still leads the world in semiconductor design, the domestic chip manufacturing industry isn’t what it once was.

That became apparent during the COVID pandemic, when supply chain disruptions around the world included shortages of computer chips. Manufacturers in the U.S. couldn’t get the parts they needed to build cars, computers and smartphones. And their supply of those chips was dependent on other countries, all of them far across the ocean, and at least one – China – a potential adversary.

Now, after many years ranked behind South Korea, Taiwan and China when it comes to making semiconductors, there’s a concerted effort to bring chipmaking back to the U.S. And a lot of it is happening in Texas.

Texas benefiting from federal funding

Elected officials from both political parties have gotten behind boosting the domestic semiconductor industry, even as partisanship has made reaching agreements difficult at all levels of government.

Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz agree with the Biden administration that funding more domestic manufacturing will bring jobs and stability for the U.S. And they’ve all gotten behind offering incentives and grants to domestic and even foreign chipmakers to build or expand semiconductor operations here in the U.S.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo came to Taylor to announce a $6 billion grant to Samsung, which already produces chips in Austin and will build massive new facilities in the Central Texas town.

“We’re rebuilding an entire semiconductor ecosystem in the United States of America,” she said. “And one of our biggest, best, most innovative clusters will be led right here in Central Texas.”

The South Korean semiconductor giant plans to build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants, a packaging facility and a design center in Taylor, for a total investment of $45 billion. And the project could grow bigger, the company says.

The government funding comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, a federal initiative that’s providing $52 billion in grants across the country. Other top recipients include Intel and Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC. Both are building plants in Arizona, the state with the most new chipmaking projects planned; Texas is second.

Not all of the facilities on the drawing board will receive CHIPS funding. Besides Samsung, there are five Texas projects planned, including a $30 billion Texas Instruments facility in Sherman.