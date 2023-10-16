Federal court strikes down Galveston County’s 2021 redistricting plan

From Houston Public Media:
A federal court has struck down Galveston County’s 2021 redistricting plan. It’s the latest in a string of rulings this year upholding Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial gerrymandering by banning voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or language minority group.
Judge Jeffrey V. Brown ruled Galveston County violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, by redistricting to deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to choose their representative to the county’s commissioners court. The case, Petteway v. Galveston County, consolidated three lawsuits, including one brought by the Biden administration.
“This decision demonstrates that the Justice Department is vigorously enforcing the Voting Rights Act in communities across the country,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will continue to stand up for the right of every eligible citizen to vote and to have that vote counted.”