The Goatman of Old Alton Bridge: A tale rooted in Texas’ historical racial tensions

Lynching in the Lone Star State

There’s little evidence to verify the existence of a Black farmer named Oscar Washburn in 1930s Denton, but when it comes to lynching, the truth is often more terrifying than fiction.

“Lynchings were attended by thousands of people,” explains Dr. Karlos Hill.

Hill teaches History and Black Studies at the University of Oklahoma and is the author of “Beyond the Rope: The Impact of Lynching on Black Culture and Memory,” a book analyzing the dynamics of extrajudicial killings in the 20th century.

He points to the lynching of Jesse Washington in Waco, Texas, as, “one of the most spectacular lynchings in American history.”

In 1916, the body of Lucy Fryer, a white woman, was found dead on her property. Her skull had been crushed and almost immediately, law enforcement zeroed its suspicion on Washington, a 17-year-old laborer who worked for Fryer and her husband.

Arresting officers claim to have found Washington with blood on his clothes and after he was detained, Washington supposedly told Waco law enforcement where to find a bloodied-hammer used for Fryer’s murder.

Washington’s proximity to the scene of the crime, his allegedly bloody clothes, and the discovery of a hammer in the area Washington described was enough evidence to get a confession.

Jesse Washington was mentally disabled and illiterate, so he signed his confession with an X. Within a week of his admission of guilt, a trial was held. After closing arguments, the jury deliberated for four minutes before finding Washington guilty.

Almost immediately after the verdict was delivered, Washington was pulled out of the courtroom by a mob that ripped his clothes off, wrapped a chain around his neck, and dragged him out to the Waco town square. Then they set him on fire as they hoisted him up to a tree.

“There were estimated 10,000 people as spectators at the Waco, Texas, lynching in 1916,” Hill said. “That gives you a sense of not only how popular and how common lynchings had become, but also how accepted they had become.”

Some of Jesse Washington’s charred remains were eventually kept or sold as souvenirs, something that exemplifies lynching as a cultural phenomenon.

“Individuals who participated in lynchings did not have to fear accountability, even though they were breaking state and local laws in terms of taking someone’s life,” Hill explains. “Nothing ever happened to those individuals.”

From the period of 1882 to 1968, Tuskegee University documents 4,743 lynchings in the United States — 3,446 African Americans and 1,297 white Americans.

Figuring out how many lynchings have taken place in Texas is an imprecise exercise for historians.

“The problem with documenting lynching is that most of the documentation comes from the white community,” explains Dr. Jeff Littlejohn. “[A lot of documentation] is to explain what happened, but also to defend, in most cases, the white mobs that participated in the violence.”

Littlejohn is a professor of history at Sam Houston State University who studies racial discrimination, violence and civil rights activism.

He and a team of researchers run Lynching In Texas, a website that documents the victims of lynchings in the Lone Star State between 1882 and 1942. They’ve counted over seven hundred so far.

“Lynchings happened constantly in the late 19th and early 20th century,” Littlejohn said. “[Lynchings] were included in newspapers as if they were everyday affairs. It would be very hard for us today to get in the mindset that these things were just regular occurrences.”

Lynchings were acts of vigilantism carried out against people who allegedly committed crimes like rape and murder, but the extrajudicial nature of mob violence often made justice impossible to serve.

“That’s what’s so horrific about lynching. It was a total violation of due process of law,” explained Littlejohn. “There’s no way to know, in many cases, if individuals were actually committing crimes or if they simply were targeted by whites or because they challenged racial authority or because they operated a successful business.”

The story of Oscar Washburn isn’t verifiably true. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.