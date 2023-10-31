What would Texas cryptids look like in real life? These fifth graders have some ideas

All October, Texas Standard has embraced the spooky season by diving into the lore of Texas cryptids: legendary creatures like the chupacabra or the Jackalope that are rumored to exist but have never been proven.

There have been reported sightings, of course – perhaps you’ve seen a grainy photo claiming to verify the existence of Bigfoot. But we can’t say for sure what any of these mythical beings would look like in the real world.

Or can we?

For a little help imagining the unknown, we took a trip to Mathews Elementary School in Austin to visit Nicole Cortez’s fifth-grade art class.