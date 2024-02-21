This week in Texas music history: Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris appear at the Armadillo World Headquarters

From KUTX:

On Feb. 21, 1973, Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris played Austin’s Armadillo World Headquarters.

Parsons had entered the public eye through his work with The Byrds in California, helping redefine the band’s sound with 1968’s country-rock masterpiece “Sweetheart at the Rodeo.” That album, and his subsequent work with The Flying Burrito Brothers, set the stage for a successful solo career by 1970.

He recruited Emmylou Harris after hearing her play at a small club in Washington D.C., and she joined him in Los Angeles for his first solo record, “GP.” Parsons, Harris, and their band the Fallen Angels set off on a national tour in February 1973.

On Feb. 21, they arrived in Austin to play at the legendary Armadillo World Headquarters. The duo’s impeccable chemistry and artistry mesmerized the audience, and they returned for so many encores that they had to repeat songs.