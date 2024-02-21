North Texas Ballet Folklórico Contest draws hundreds to focus on traditional Mexican dance

More than 400 Texas students, from elementary to high school, gathered in Dallas last week to compete in the North Texas Ballet Folklórico Contest.

This year is only the third time the contest has been held in person, and organizers are hoping to follow in the steps of mariachi by showing the need to add traditional dance to official Texas University Interscholastic League competitions.

Autumn Garrison, director of education and community engagement at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, spoke with Texas Standard about the North Texas Ballet Folklórico Contest. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Can you describe some of what you saw at the Performing Arts Center last weekend? I understand y’all are still recovering, right?

We are. It was an amazing day. We had over 80 dances performed throughout the course of the morning and afternoon, and it was just such a treat and a joy to watch the award ceremony when all of the students were able to celebrate the great accomplishments that they had presented to us on stage that day.

For those who don’t know what’s ballet folklórico like?

Ballet folklórico is a beautiful dance form that originates in Mexico, and it’s hard to summarize it into one sentence because every region in Mexico has its own distinct ballet folklórico dances and songs and costumes. So every performance was very different and unique, and represented a vast swath of Mexican culture.

Are there certain commonalities? I understand it can be rather colorful.

Oh, very colorful. The costumes are absolutely gorgeous, and we saw so many beautiful costumes on stage that day.