Number of homeless families in Tarrant County grows as support funds are depleted — or diverted

To accommodate the demand, Salvation Army staff turned the center’s old gym into more space for people to sleep.

“When we began to go over capacity, this was the first thing that we opened up. At one point, this entire room was full of cots,” Bullock said while touring the facility. “We upgraded to beds to make it a little bit more comfortable. As you can tell, the floors have been worn (out).”

Now, with renovations underway at the center since Sept. 18, families have to be relocated for at least the next four months. But the center’s other services like the cafeteria and food pantry will remain open.

“For the last three months, we’ve stopped intakes because we knew we were getting ready for the renovations. We’ve diverted individuals to other locations,” Bullock said.

As of Sept. 13, the Salvation Army was housing 19 families or 71 individuals. Of those 71 individuals, two-thirds were children, Bullock said.

» NEED SHELTER?: If you or your family is looking for a shelter, call the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition hotline at 817-996-8800.

The improvements to the center, which include reconfiguring certain areas to improve safety, create more privacy and increase bed capacity, are now underway thanks to federal funding, Bullock said.

The Salvation Army’s Mabee Center is often the first point of contact for families seeking a place to stay. Single men and women are sent to the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County and Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth.

The city and homeless organizations are working to open up two temporary shelters to house families. One is Broadway Baptist Church, which will house up to 25 families.

“Trying to transform a space that works, especially for families, is difficult,” King said. “The city does come in and provide a lot of resources as far as costs and different kinds of basic-needs things that we need to rent shelters. And then we have partners who are willing to step up and run the shelter.”

While the city and organizations can open shelters, another issue is the duration of a family’s stay.

Pre-COVID-19, the average stay for a family in a homeless shelter was 23 to 30 days. Now, it’s four to six months.

Longer stays mean resources and space are tied up longer, creating more pressure on an already strained system.

“It’s really important that these families are connected to services because we don’t want them to be in a shelter for a long time. We want to figure out how we can get them out and get them housed again, and hopefully get them on their way and more stable and back to doing life,” King said.

The impact of investment

An influx of federal funds into homeless resources during the pandemic offered King a glimpse of having enough investment to see homeless numbers drop.

At that time, the federal government pumped money into local governments to help with COVID-19 recovery. Between the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, Tarrant County’s homeless service system received $45 million.

$27 million was used for rental assistance, and that investment cut homelessness by 43%, King said.

“We will often want to make it a very complex problem, (and) there are lots of societal structures that lead people to homelessness,” King said. “However, I think that (funding) showed that when you’re able to keep people housed and provide them with stable housing, homelessness does go down. So that was significant for us.”

But the federal cash could soon be running out.

Now, rental assistance funding is back to pre-pandemic levels, which amounts to less than $1 million a year, King said.

And on Sept. 5, Tarrant County Commissioners cut about $14.6 million from its previously allocated ARPA dollars for affordable housing. Housing advocates criticized the move, including King.

“If we are going to invest millions of dollars in a building, it needs to be in housing,” King said. “That is a solution to homelessness.”