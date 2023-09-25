Today on Texas Standard: What Texans need to know about the impending government shutdown

Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Listen on your Texas public radio station, or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

What do Texans need to know about the impending government shutdown?

A U.S. government shutdown is looming, potentially beginning as soon as next week. What does that mean for Texans, and how are members of Congress responding?

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus joins Texas Standard with an overview.

Homeless families in Tarrant County grow as support funds are depleted or diverted

The COVID-19 pandemic had a silver lining when it came to homelessness. Congress poured money into local governments for pandemic relief, and Fort Worth and Tarrant County used a big chunk of that funding to alleviate homelessness and build affordable housing.

But now that money is running out – and KERA’s Miranda Suarez reports more families are falling into homelessness as a result.

Five tips for student loan borrowers as payments return

For the first time in more than three years, some 4 million student loan borrowers in Texas are once again due to make payments, as COVID loan forbearance expires.

What are the best money moves for Texans? Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, joins the Standard with five tips for borrowers.

What Russia’s diesel export ban means for the U.S.

When the average U.S. driver fuels up at the gas station, chances are they’re hitting a gasoline button – only about 3% of passenger cars in the U.S. run on diesel. But diesel fuel plays an outsize role in industries like construction, agriculture and shipping – and an export ban recently enacted by Russia could affect global diesel supply.

Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith joins the Standard with more.

San Antonio ISD, critics have differing visions of equity for 19 school closures

San Antonio ISD officials are recommending the district close nearly 20% of its schools. They say it’s about making sure resources are distributed equitably, but critics aren’t buying it.

Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips reports the sides have two different visions of what equity means.

Austin childcare providers brace for end of COVID aid

Federal aid helped childcare providers in Texas keep their doors open during the pandemic. But now, as COVID relief runs out, they’re bracing for an uncertain future.

KUT’s Becky Fogel checked in on childcare providers in Austin who are trying to make ends meet while giving the kids they educate love and support.

Texas gulf shrimpers struggle to compete with imported shrimp demand

While gulf shrimp is a staple on the menus of many Texas restaurants, it’s becoming harder to find across the country. That’s because more and more Americans are eating shrimp imported from India. That’s hurt shrimpers along the gulf, especially South Texas.

Plagued by high fuel prices, visa issues and an overabundance of imported shrimp, Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila reports Texas shrimpers are asking for help.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.