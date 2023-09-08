‘It’s like a sweatbox’: Houston bus stops reach dangerous temperatures this summer

From Houston Public Media:

This is the first of a two-part investigation into the impact of extreme heat on Metro riders. Listen to the podcast, Hot Stops: How Houston Bus Stops Get Dangerously Hot.

It was a hot summer day and Glory Medina and her daughter Jade, who was 3 at the time, were running a quick errand at the grocery store near their apartment in Gulfton. They had taken the bus and once they arrived, the two of them faced a giant unshaded parking lot, the black asphalt radiating heat into their faces as they walked across it.

The blast of AC felt cool as they entered the store, and Medina bent down to lift her daughter into the grocery cart. That’s when she noticed Jade’s face was red, almost purple.

“I got scared,” Medina said in Spanish, remembering that day four years ago.

Grabbing a water bottle from a fridge near the checkout lines, Medina quickly twisted off the cap and doused her daughter with cold relief.

“I just grabbed the bottle and poured it on top of her because she was as red as a tomato,” Medina said, adding that she paid for the water afterwards.

Her daughter was on the verge of heat illness. And Medina knew this because she too has suffered from heat illness multiple times. The worst, she said, was last summer when she collapsed at an intersection before crossing the street.

“You don’t think that can happen on such a short trip from your house,” she said. “But it does.”

A records request of 911 calls to The Houston Fire Department in June and July show at least 16 emergency calls were made from the bus or the bus stop for people experiencing “Temperature Related Problems.”

This number is almost certainly an undercount. Over 200 calls from that time period were under general categories like “sick person,” “unconscious person” and “fall,” or more specific descriptions that could be related to heat illness like “heart problem” and “syncope.”

Plus, this data only captures those who called for help.

“I said ‘please, don’t [call 911],” Glory Medina remembered saying after she passed out last summer. “I didn’t have health insurance at the time and I knew I just needed water. I wasn’t going to go to the hospital for water.”

Many more have experienced headaches, migraines, dizziness and skin irritation, including several riders we interviewed at the bus stop.

Houston Public Media conducted an investigation looking into the impact of extreme heat on METRO riders in Houston and whether enough is being done to keep riders out of harm’s way.

Our investigation revealed the dangerously high temperature that Houston bus stops can reach. In a first-of-its-kind pilot study, we measured temperatures at 21 bus stops in late July and early August.

• 73% of temperature readings inside bus shelters reached thresholds that put people at “extreme” risk for heat illness.

• In 16% of cases, the bus shelter made the heat worse, meaning it was hotter inside the shelter than standing outside in direct sunlight.

“To my knowledge, there’s been no studies like this,” said Kevin Lanza, an assistant professor at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, who provided guidance on our methodology and has conducted research related to heat and bus stops in Austin.

He highlighted the data point — 16% of bus shelters made the heat worse.

“That’s a tragic design flaw. That’s a heat health issue,” he said. “And so, this is exciting because it provides us as scientists and practitioners with real evidence to think through what we can do with these data moving forward.”

Our findings aligned with what we heard from some riders – that bus shelters can sometimes turn into “Easy Bake Ovens” or “sweat boxes,” leaving many seeking shade elsewhere.

“We look for shade nearby,” said Gulfton resident Isabel Villalobos in Spanish. “We don’t go inside the bus shelter because it feels steamy there.”

Many bus shelters do provide shade and a respite from the heat for riders. But when they don’t, riders often wait for the bus outside of the shelters, finding shade in the shadows the structures cast behind them or underneath a nearby tree.