Texas Standard for Sept. 8, 2023: Texas leads the nation in attempting to ban library books

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice implements statewide prison lockdown

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a statewide lockdown of its prison facilities. Agency officials said this move was made in response to a rise in drug-related violence. During the lockdown, the state’s 100 prison facilities will limit the movement of the 129,000 incarcerated people, and visitation will be canceled until after a system-wide search for contraband is complete.

The Texas Tribune’s Stephen Simpson shares his insights on the situation with the Standard today.

‘Raise the Age’ gun measure, Sickle Cell registry among thousands of Texas bills that didn’t become law

The Standard’s been reporting on a few of the almost 800 new Texas laws that went into effect Sept. 1. But over 3,000 bills were filed in the state Legislature this past session – meaning the vast majority didn’t become law.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports on several that didn’t make the cut.

‘It’s like a sweatbox’: Houston bus stops reach dangerous temperatures this summer

It’s been one of the hottest summers on record across Texas. In Houston, meteorologists have recorded over 40 triple-digit days. Among those enduring this heat the most are public transit riders, who are outside walking to and waiting at bus stops.

Houston Public Media reporters Sara Willa Ernst and Katie Watkins are investigating the impact. Here’s what they heard from METRO riders.

Texas leads the nation in attempting to ban library books

In 2022, the American Library Association recorded just over 1,000 requests to censor library books, marking a 70% increase from the previous year. Texas led the nation with 93 attempts to restrict access to 2,349 book titles, nearly double the number of attempts in the next state, Pennsylvania.

Axios reporter Nicole Cobler joins us to discuss this surge in book banning attempts and censorship requests.

Women are shaking up outlaw country

Outlaw country, born in the 1970s, often brings to mind names like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. But female artists have been making noteworthy contributions, especially recently.

Today, the Standard delves into the changing role of women in outlaw country with Texas Highways’ Natalie Weiner, author of the article “Honky-tonk Heroines: The Texas Women of Outlaw Country Break the Rules Their Own Way.”

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.