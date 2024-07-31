Seniors died at higher rates after Beryl. Many went days without power in the aftermath

A resident at Scott Street Lofts Apartments, a senior complex in East Downtown, not only lost power after Hurricane Beryl, but her water stopped working.
“I had water in buckets where I had to use the cold water to clean myself, like everyone else that was here,” she said. She didn’t want to be identified over fear of eviction.
The complex lost power for four days and to stay cool, she spent time volunteering at her church.
“It was scary because I’ve never been through a situation like that before,” she said.
Beryl carved a deadly path through Houston by wiping out power for 2.2 million CenterPoint Energy customers in the region during triple-digit heat indexes. It was the widest power outage in the company’s history.
A power outage can be difficult for anyone, but older adults are especially vulnerable to extreme temperatures — and the numbers after this hurricane show it.
So far, 36 deaths across Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Matagorda and Montgomery counties have been linked to the hurricane. Of those who died, 27 of them were 60 years old or older, meaning 75% of Beryl’s death toll were older adults.