Laredo’s first Olympian is going for gold in Paris this summer

When Jennifer Lozano sees red — from the flushed cheeks of her opponent or pools of crimson blood falling down their face — she makes her move.
“It’s like, ‘Okay, now I’m really going to go for the kill. Now I’m really going to try and hurt you,'” the boxer said.
It’s this mindset that has led Lozano to become the first Olympian from Laredo in any sport. Lozano earned her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning silver at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago in the 50 kg weight class.
“Being the first one to ever go to the Olympics and just simply qualify is crazy, because I know that I’m making a difference. I know I’m giving everybody in the South Side hope,” she said. “I know whoever hears my story and looks at what I’ve done and accomplished is a hope for them, whether they’re from Laredo, Mexico, or somewhere across the world.”