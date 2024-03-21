Texas Standard for March 21, 2024: What you should know about polling going into election season

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, March 21, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Where does SB 4, Texas’ immigration and deportation law, stand in court?

After a prolonged legal back-and-forth that ultimately saw it paused again, Texas Senate Bill 4 returned to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday.

With the latest on where the law stands, the Standard’s joined by The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar:



What you should know about polling going into election season

Polls are a part of the political process, but what do we make of it when many polls seem to have conflicting results?

Joining the Standard to talk polls, polling methodology and what to expect between now and November is Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project.

Broadway by way of Central Texas? It’s happening with a new ‘Harry Potter’ performance

Central Texans will have the opportunity to experience some magic this fall. Theatre students at East View High School in Georgetown have been selected as the first Texas school to perform Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

KUT’s Kailey Hunt has the details:



Texas community colleges are getting state cash in exchange for performance

A new Texas law marked a $683 million investment in community colleges. The measure changes the funding formula for two-year colleges, awarding money based on student outcomes rather than enrollment.

As part of our coverage on the future of work in Texas, the Standard’s joined by Ray Martinez, president and CEO of Texas Association of Community Colleges.

Why have there been so many electric vehicle recalls?

Tesla, Chevy and Kia all offer cutting-edge electric vehicles – and each company has issued one or more EV recalls in the past year.

Why are so many EV owners faced with recalls or safety-related updates from the makers of their cars? Omar Gallaga recently surveyed the EV recall landscape for CNET and joins the Standard with what he learned.

Get in the ring with Texas boxer Jennifer Lozano

Jennifer Lozano has become the first Olympian from Laredo. We’ll meet the boxer today.

The Lady Horns are top-seeded in NCAA women’s basketball – thanks in part to this freshman

Texas Longhorns women’s basketball clinched a highly coveted No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Part of the Lady Horns’ success has come from standout star freshman Madison Booker.

With more on Booker’s season and a look ahead to the Horns’ tournament, we’re joined by Austin American-Statesman reporter Danny Davis.

Attorney General Ken Paxton looks to derail funding for Austin light rail. Why?

In 2020, Austin voters approved the development of a transit system called Project Connect that includes a light rail system. In order to pay for the $7 billion project, a local transportation agency wants to issue bonds.

Now the method of financing has drawn a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. KUT transportation reporter Nathan Bernier has been following closely and joins the Standard today.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.