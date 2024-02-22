Texas-based artist Jon Muq brings spin to Western music with infusion of his native Ugandan sounds

Uganda-born artist Jon Muq dreamed of singing to people in the United States since he first picked up a guitar nearly ten years ago.

After years of work performing on the streets of Uganda, in clubs, and on cruises, he caught the attention of Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach who helped him produce his debut album, “Flying Away.”

His music is infused with Ugandan and Western sounds with themes of resilience and connection drawn from his years growing up in Kampala and the people he left behind after moving to Austin.

Muq joined the Texas Standard to talk about his musical journey. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Tell us about that journey from Uganda to Austin. What was that journey like?

Jon Muq: I always wanted to go to America. I didn’t know much about the States. I got this opportunity to work on a cruise line. After that opportunity, I was like, “okay, should I go back home? Or should I keep chasing my journey and dream of doing music?”

I requested to volunteer at the refugee place here in Austin to sing for a fundraiser, so I called them. I’m like, “hey, I want to come there and sing for free. I see you have no entertainment.”

When I arrived in Austin, I realized that it was a music city. I didn’t know anything about Texas. I just saw people holding guitars, and I asked, “why are people moving with guitars everywhere?” They told me, “well, it’s called South by Southwest.”

There are videos of you performing on YouTube, and it sort of seems to have organically taken off. How did you get the attention of Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys?

I was playing my guitar, and the song “Blackbird” by the Beatles came into my head, and I was like, “wow, I like that melody.” And I made a short video of me singing that song in my version.

So I posted it and I think that video spent like three years online until Dan Auerbach landed on that video. He reached out to me through Kevin Wommack. I didn’t know who the Black Keys were, so I was like, “okay, we have this message from Dan Auerbach”. So he told me, “Jon he’s one of the best producers.”