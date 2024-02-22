LockBit, a major ransomware player, goes down

An international coalition of law enforcement agencies announced this week that it has shut down a major Russia-linked ransomware operation called LockBit.

For years, LockBit stole sensitive data and locked companies and governments out of their own computer systems, demanding their victims pay ransom to get that access back. Tech expert Omar Gallaga says officials used vulnerabilities in LockBit’s own servers to take the site down.

Highlights from this segment:

– LockBit stole data from thousands of businesses and governments, demanding payments in exchange for returning or deleting sensitive data. Though millions in ransom were paid, LockBit often kept sensitive data on its servers.

– When the UK-led law enforcement coalition seized and shut down LockBit, it placed humorous “Easter eggs” on the group’s public site, poking fun at LockBit’s downfall.

– The FBI is offering up to $15 million in rewards for information leading to more LockBit-related identifications or arrests.