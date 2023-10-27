Ken Paxton sues feds for cutting Texas’ concertina wire along the border

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has initiated another legal action against the Biden administration.

The matter revolves around an initiative undertaken by Gov. Greg Abbott, who ordered the placement of approximately 70,000 rolls of concertina wire, totaling $11 million. Concertina wire is the razor wire designed to deter and physically impede those attempting to cross it.

Border Patrol agents have been involved in at least 20 incidents since late September where they’ve been required to cut the wire. In these cases, agents cut the wire to aid migrants or release those who became entangled in it.

“Paxton is suing, saying the federal government is destroying state property,” Watkins says. “The Border Patrol essentially says, you know, ‘we have a responsibility to detain migrants and to help the people who are in distress. So we have to cut this wire in order to do it.’”

