Typewriter Rodeo: Neighborhood Halloween

Some blocks are trick-or-treat duds — no porch lights on, no one ready with the Halloween candy, no one home? Other blocks are like the one that inspired this Typewriter Rodeo poem. (And maybe, there’s even the full-sized candy bar house!)

Neighborhood Halloween

There is the one

With the endless lights

Where you really can’t tell

That it’s even night

And there is the one

With the zombies and ghouls

That leaves us screaming with delight

In shuddering pools

And there is the one

Fashioned after the movies

Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown

Beetlejuice is so groovy

Or the one draped in spiderwebs

And fluttering with bats

Talking Jack’o Lanterns

And screeching black cats

Or the one soooooo quiet

You think no one’s home

Just one flickering light

Don’t dare go alone!

Yes it’s the time of year

When whole neighborhoods do their tasks –

Let’s go out and explore!

Even houses wear masks.

