Typewriter Rodeo: Neighborhood Halloween

October 27, 2023

Some blocks are trick-or-treat duds — no porch lights on, no one ready with the Halloween candy, no one home? Other blocks are like the one that inspired this Typewriter Rodeo poem. (And maybe, there’s even the full-sized candy bar house!)

Neighborhood Halloween

There is the one
With the endless lights
Where you really can’t tell
That it’s even night

And there is the one
With the zombies and ghouls
That leaves us screaming with delight
In shuddering pools

And there is the one
Fashioned after the movies
Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown
Beetlejuice is so groovy

Or the one draped in spiderwebs
And fluttering with bats
Talking Jack’o Lanterns
And screeching black cats

Or the one soooooo quiet
You think no one’s home
Just one flickering light
Don’t dare go alone!

Yes it’s the time of year
When whole neighborhoods do their tasks –
Let’s go out and explore!
Even houses wear masks.

A photo of the typewritten poem on a torn half sheet of light yellow paper.

