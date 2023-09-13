Paxton trial day 7: Former top assistant was concerned Nate Paul paid for AG’s home renovations

‘Check with Nate’

The prosecution then called Andrew James “Drew” Wicker, Paxton’s former personal assistant and a close friend to both the attorney general and his wife, State Senator Angela Paxton. Wicker testified he was present on more than a dozen occasions at luncheons and at Paul’s place of business when Paxton met with Paul. He described how he picked up and delivered various documents between the Attorney General’s Office and Paul’s business office.

Wicker testified how Paxton was staying at an Omni Hotel in the summer of 2020 during a period when Paxton’s Austin home was being renovated. Impeachment managers allege Paul provided renovations to Paxton’s home. In return, they state “Paul received favorable legal help from Paxton’s agency.” This is something Paxton and his lawyers have consistently denied throughout the proceedings

Wicker said Paxton called off his protective detail during this period and that Wicker picked him up and dropped Paxton off at the Omni regularly.

At one point, Wicker said he himself was staying at the hotel with members of his family and he ran into Paxton, who was in animated conversation with a woman whom he later identified from a photograph as Laura Olson. Wicker said he was concerned enough about the incident to report it to a supervisor.

Wicker said he was at Paxton’s home half a dozen times during the summer of 2020 when renovations were being performed. According to Wicker, Kevin Wood — the lead contractor of Ken Paxton’s home — said, “(Wood) would check with Nate on several of the items…with regards to cost,” regarding renovations to Paxton’s kitchen.

“He mentioned the total of $20,000…for the cabinetry and the countertops,” Wicker said.

Wicker said he relayed the information to superiors in the Attorney General’s Office, then spoke with Paxton. He told Paxton he was under the impression that Nate Paul was involved with the renovations at Paxton’s home and that there might be an inappropriate relationship given the office was involved in several matters with Paul. Paxton reassured him there was no reason to be concerned.

In the fall of 2020, Wicker said he told Paxton the FBI had reached out to him. Paxton asked why and Wicker didn’t have anything to tell him. Wicker said he then had a discussion with First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster, who told Wicker he should not respond to the FBI, saying Wicker ran the risk of incriminating himself if he did.

Paxton later told Wicker he believed there was an opportunity for Wicker to assert attorney-client privilege. Wicker testified he was told that the Attorney General’s Office would provide counsel for him. However, Wicker said he preferred to hire his own, thinking an attorney provided by the Attorney General’s Office would primarily be concerned with the office’s interest, not his.

Also around this time, Wicker said Paxton offered him a promotion. Wicker said he declined, fearing it would appear he was being offered it in exchange for his silence to the FBI.

Wicker resigned on Nov. 2, 2020, but said he continued to receive a stipend from Paxton’s campaign for a year afterwards. Wicker said he ultimately donated the money back to the campaign.

“I didn’t put in the work,” he said, “and I didn’t want it to appear as though I might have any conflict of interest if anything like this ever came about.”

‘I am not accusing anybody of anything’

Defense attorney Tony Buzbee later played up Wicker’s close relationship with the Paxtons and elicited from the former assistant that he didn’t think Paxton committed bribery — or any other crime.

Buzbee implied several times that if anyone would know, it would be Wicker, who Buzbee said spent more time than anyone else with the attorney general.

“The Paxtons used to joke that you were a second son, didn’t they” Buzbee asked. “[So] let’s be clear, the guy that spent more time with General Paxton than anyone else during the time frame that we’re here to talk about, it absolutely not accusing General Paxton of doing anything wrong, are you?”

“I am not accusing anybody of anything. No,” Wicker said.