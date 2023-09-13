As brutal heat tests Texas’ power grid, batteries play a small but growing role in keeping the lights on

This summer, industrial scale batteries have helped boost the energy supply during critical evening hours. Battery storage represents a small fraction of Texas’ energy mix now, but it’s expected to rise sharply in coming years.



By Keaton Peters & Emily Foxhall, The Texas TribuneEnergy & Environment, Texas Tribune