AG Ken Paxton says he should get back pay for his suspension during impeachment proceedings

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants back pay for the time he was suspended during impeachment proceedings – and is threatening legal action to get it. In a letter obtained by The Texas Tribune, the AG’s office said Comptroller Glenn Hegar violated state law by refusing to pay Paxton while he was not working.

“The (Texas) Constitution is a little bit unclear on this matter; it doesn’t say one way or another whether or not you should get back pay in this situation,” said Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Tribune. “Glenn Hegar, the comptroller who controls these things, says he does not believe that it does, and has some laws that he cites to say that. Ken Paxton’s office says that he does deserve it and has some examples of laws in that case.”

Hegar has suggested Paxton seek a ruling on the matter from the Texas Supreme Court.

