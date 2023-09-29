Typewriter Rodeo: Why the Barbie Movie is Causing so Many Break-Ups: Some Theories

The Barbie film was one of the summer’s runaway hits. Some may be still feeling ripple effects from it. That inspired this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Why the Barbie Movie is Causing so Many Break-Ups: Some Theories

your boyfriend isn’t Ryan Gosling,

and while this has been able to live in the

back of your head for your entire

relationship thus far, there’s no

ignoring it now. your boyfriend genuinely live in a

mojo dojo casa house, and it is nowhere

near as clean or charming as Ken’s is. your boyfriend has started humming Push

by Matchbox 20 in the shower. and in the car.

and during dinner. and in his

sleep. your boyfriend has stopped looking for a job,

claiming he already has one. (some days it’s

“beach.” somedays “eat.” some days “sleep.”

never “earn money by being a responsible

adult.”) your boyfriend’s closet has become

increasingly taken over by oversized

mink coats, denim vests, and neon sweatsuits,

and he won’t even let you borrow them. your boyfriend keeps getting arrested by

the venice beach police, and his mugshots

look better than yours. your boyfriend disappears for three hours every

evening. he says it’s for choreography

rehearsal with “the boys,” and when you

tail him once, you realize he’s been

telling the truth. when you tear up over and over in the theater,

(between laughing at jokes that fly over your boyfriend’s head)

he just really

doesn’t get why, of all things,

the Barbie movie made you feel seen.

