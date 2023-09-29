Typewriter Rodeo: Why the Barbie Movie is Causing so Many Break-Ups: Some Theories

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem.

September 29, 2023

The Barbie film was one of the summer’s runaway hits. Some may be still feeling ripple effects from it. That inspired this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Why the Barbie Movie is Causing so Many Break-Ups: Some Theories

  1. your boyfriend isn’t Ryan Gosling,
    and while this has been able to live in the
    back of your head for your entire
    relationship thus far, there’s no
    ignoring it now.
  2. your boyfriend genuinely live in a
    mojo dojo casa house, and it is nowhere
    near as clean or charming as Ken’s is.
  3. your boyfriend has started humming Push
    by Matchbox 20 in the shower. and in the car.
    and during dinner. and in his
    sleep.
  4. your boyfriend has stopped looking for a job,
    claiming he already has one. (some days it’s
    “beach.” somedays “eat.” some days “sleep.”
    never “earn money by being a responsible
    adult.”)
  5. your boyfriend’s closet has become
    increasingly taken over by oversized
    mink coats, denim vests, and neon sweatsuits,
    and he won’t even let you borrow them.
  6. your boyfriend keeps getting arrested by
    the venice beach police, and his mugshots
    look better than yours.
  7. your boyfriend disappears for three hours every
    evening. he says it’s for choreography
    rehearsal with “the boys,” and when you
    tail him once, you realize he’s been
    telling the truth.
  8. when you tear up over and over in the theater,
    (between laughing at jokes that fly over your boyfriend’s head)
    he just really
    doesn’t get why, of all things,
    the Barbie movie made you feel seen.

