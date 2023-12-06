Commentary: La Pitada

554 miles from AT&T Stadium you will find a Dallas Cowboys celebratory tradition that is unique in the state. You might expect it in Dallas or Arlington, but to find this three-decade tradition thriving in a Brownsville neighborhood is both surprising and heart-warming.
It is called “La Pitada.”
La Pitada, in this case, means “the honking.” After every Dallas Cowboys victory, hundreds of vehicles and a few thousand people hit the street of Southmost Road in Brownsville in a cacophony of honking, whistling and victorious gritos.
Music plays, basses thump. It is a moveable feast, a sacred rite of celebration for the Cowboys faithful. It is a mobile tailgate party, an impromptu parade. Fans drive slowly, honking vigorously, windows down, collectively expressing their joy. And to make it all the more joyful, taquerias scent the air with their aromatic spices.
After the Dallas win last Thursday night, my wife said, “Vamos a La Pitada.” Lupita likes it mostly for our daughter, Scarlett, who loves a parade, especially one she can be in.
I like that there is no official proclamation or sponsor that makes the Pitada happen. There is nothing top-down about it. It is a grassroots tradition. It is of the people, by the people and for the people.
All that is needed is a Cowboys win. That’s it. As soon as that happens, la gente jump in whatever vehicle is handy, wearing Cowboy hats, caps or helmets, and take off with window flags flapping in the breeze.