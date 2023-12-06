Texas Standard for Dec. 6, 2023: Exploring Texas with the evolving Texas Almanac

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

DA drops most charges against Austin police over injuries from 2020 protest

This week, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza dropped assault charges against 17 Austin police officers.

The officers in question were originally indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for firing “less lethal” weapons into crowds of people protesting for racial justice back in 2020.

KUT Austin reporter Andrew Weber joins the Standard with an update.

Texas criminal justice officials used legal loopholes to obscure prison assault details

For nearly three months, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has fought to keep details of an assault inside one of its prisons secret. Experts reviewing open records requests from Texas Public Radio say the department has used legal loopholes to block the public from understanding what happened.

Texas Public Radio’s Paul Flahive reports.

The state of electric vehicles in Texas

A new study shows electric vehicles remain a tough sell among many in the Lone Star State. As Houston Public Media’s Rebecca Noel reports, interest in EV’s is still trending up over time:



Exploring Texas with the evolving Texas Almanac

First published in 1857, the Texas Almanac has evolved and changed hands several times – through the early years of Texas statehood, the Civil War and Reconstruction, the 1900s oil boom, dozens of busts, and the state’s ascent as an economic powerhouse.

Rosie Hatch, managing editor of the Almanac, joins the Standard to talk about the 72nd edition of the journal, hitting bookstores this week.

Students and teachers were more prepared than police in Uvalde, new report says

Much has been written about the failed police response to the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two educators dead. Now, a report from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica includes new information about what the students were doing during the 77 minutes that police waited to confront the shooter.

Lomi Kriel, who co-reported the story, joins the Standard with more.

Pflugerville student will head to the National Spanish Spelling Bee after a local win

A Pflugerville ISD fifth grader is heading to the National Spanish Spelling Bee in El Paso.

KUT’s Becky Fogel was at the district’s local spelling bee over the weekend to check out the competition.

La Pitada: A Mexican American celebration of the Dallas Cowboys

About 550 miles from AT&T Stadium, you’ll find a Dallas Cowboys celebratory tradition unique to Brownsville.

It is called La Pitada, and Texas Standard commentator W.F. Strong has the story.

Reasons not to fear another statewide blackout this winter

Many Texans still shiver at memories of the 2021 winter storm and statewide blackout. Now power officials warn of a 20% chance of another emergency this winter.

Houston Chronicle columnist Chris Tomlinson says he’s not worried. He shares his reasons why with the Standard today.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.