Art is everywhere. But for Lois Goodman, it literally surrounds her.

Her home is decorated with 29 different colors, both inside and out. Her backyard, nicknamed “Under the Sea,” is engulfed by an ocean, filled with swimming mermaids and fish.

She drives around Austin in her latest art car, “Mermania,” which has been decorated to look like mermaids lounging on a coral reef. It features a mermaid’s face on the hood, a mermaid on each side and a huge, 3-D tail coming out of the roof.