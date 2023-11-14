Texas Standard for Nov. 14, 2023: Clemency comes for Black soldiers, a century after their court-martial and execution

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023:

How Texas’ ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates affects people with disabilities

Medical professionals and advocates for people with disabilities say that Texas’ ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates put medically vulnerable people at risk.

Neelam Bohra, a disability reporting fellow for The Texas Tribune, joins the Standard to tell us how.

Houston committee considers requests for uncertified teachers and longer school year

The state-appointed leaders of Houston’s public school system want HISD to become a so-called “District of Innovation.” That would exempt it from some state laws.

Dominic Anthony Walsh reports a key advisory committee will vote on the plan for Houston ISD later today.

This artist’s doing her part to keep Austin weird

Nestled in South Austin, artist Lois Goodman has transformed her home and car into pieces of aquatic art.

The Texas Standard’s Breze Reyes introduces us.

Feral hogs move into Arlington

Feral hogs can be a common sight in North Texas and much of the southern United States. The invasive species loves one neighborhood in Arlington in particular.

KERA’s Kailey Broussard has more on the unwelcome neighbors.

The warnings are over (for now), but Texas energy consumption remains high

It wasn’t that long ago that Texans were getting warnings to conserve electricity as unusually hot temperatures drove up energy demand.

It may be cooler now, but the state’s electricity consumption is on a long-term upward trajectory. The Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Hiller shares the details with the Standard.

Clemency comes for Black soldiers, a century after their court-martial and execution

More than 100 years ago, a series of military trials found members of an all-Black regiment guilty of crimes committed during a riot in Houston. Now, after a closer look at the circumstances, the Army has cleared their names.

The San Antonio Express-News’ Sig Christenson joins the Standard with more.

Pope Francis removes an openly critical Tyler bishop

Pope Francis fired Texas bishop Joseph Strickland over the weekend, a rare move that some say highlights the growing divide between the Vatican and more conservative factions of the Catholic church.

The New York Times’ Ruth Graham joins the show with a look at the implications.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.