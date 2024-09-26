Microsoft may reinstate Three Mile Island nuclear plant for AI operations

The company signed an agreement with Constellation Energy to help meet environmental goals.

By Shelly Brisbin & Yoali RodriguezSeptember 26, 2024 3:04 pm, ,

The worst nuclear accident in U.S. history happened in 1979 at a reactor at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania. One of its units experienced a partial meltdown. The other operated until 2019 when it was shut down for economic reasons.

Now, Microsoft is planning to bring it back to support power-hungry artificial intelligence operations. 

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote an article for CNET on the topic. He joined Texas Standard to discuss.

Highlights from this segment:

• Microsoft is planning to reinstate Three Mile Island to create more energy and force for artificial intelligence after closing partial operations in 2019.

• The plant will help Microsoft meet their environmental goals of becoming carbon neutral by the year 2030.

• Constellation Energy signed an agreement with Microsoft to manage operations for 20 years, starting when it goes online in 2028.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Most viewed right now