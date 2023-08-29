Noise concerns amplify as I-35 expansion in Central Austin nears

But adding two lanes in each direction from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East will crank up the cacophony in several areas, according to TxDOT’s own environmental analysis. And the construction of I-35 in Central Austin will rumble for 10 years while residents endure the sonic impact.

The overnight hours could be especially irritating. TxDOT prefers to do construction at night because daytime road closures cause traffic jams. Local noise rules would prohibit that overnight clanging, but the city’s sound ordinances don’t apply to I-35, because it’s owned by the state.

Besides highway construction, Texas plans to dig large underground tunnels as part of a new drainage system. The three drilling sites — located south of Cesar Chavez between Tillery Street and Springdale Road, along the I-35 northbound frontage road between Clermont Avenue and Flores Street and along the I-35 southbound frontage road north of East MLK Jr. Boulevard — will have 24-hour truck traffic hauling away rocks and debris set loose by underground tunneling machines.

Noise walls

TxDOT is taking some measures to reduce the noise, but the state’s power to control sound is limited by the laws of physics.

Ten permanent noise barriers are planned along the 8-mile project. Under TxDOT’s rules — for a location to qualify for a barrier — traffic noise has to exceed a certain level and the sound wall has to provide a minimum amount of noise reduction.

One of the locations that could get a noise barrier is the Festival Beach Community Garden and Food Forest — a gardening oasis just a stone’s throw from the I-35 frontage road near the north shore of Lady Bird Lake.