San Antonio ‘Summer Slay’ wrestling fashion show promotes sustainable design

Dozens of San Antonians packed San Anto Cultural Arts Center last month for an unusual fashion show meant to showcase an alternative approach to fashion.

The fashion show was a dream four years in the making, according to event organizers Sheila Vasquez and Jesus De La Rosa.

Vasquez is a teaching artist and De La Rosa is a local wrestler.

“We’re basically just like nerdy theater kids, and he [Jesus] started getting in the wrestling gig and would invite us out to the shows and we would go and he would be mainly behind the scenes, like the guy with the little earpiece in,” Vasquez said.

De La Rosa said he was excited to help merge the wrestling and fashion worlds.

“Back then, I was just getting into the business and Sheila came up to me with the idea of two wrestlers, like on a runway, kind of bumping into each other, having a match, like right out there. And that’s kind of been sitting with us over the last four years and I think now is finally like the perfect time. Like everything just kind of came together and it’s like a perfect storm for the event to finally happen.”

Local wrestling promoter Santa Chiva said he was proud to help make the event happen on San Antonio’s West Side, where Mexican wrestling has a rich tradition.

“San Antonio is where I grew up — over on El Paso and 19th Street. This area holds a very special place in my heart, and I just want to come out here and just put on a good show for everybody,” he said.

Models of all ages strutted down the runway to major applause in wrestling outfits repurposed from old jeans, fabrics, and any other materials they could get their hands on.

The organizers hope this will become an annual event that raises awareness in the community of how clothing can be repurposed.“I just wanted to show people how we can repurpose clothing without having to rely on fast fashion and also just kind of give people a good time,” Vasquez added. “You know, things aren’t always accessible for people. They can’t go to shows or I mean, who can go to Fashion Week, right? So I figure let’s take it to the West Side and enjoy it together.”