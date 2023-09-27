It’s peak bat season at the world’s largest bat colony, right in the Texas Hill Country

From KUT:

Bats in North America face a daunting list of challenges. Pesticides kill off the bugs they need for food, climate change disrupts their ecosystems and white nose syndrome — a deadly disease caused by an invasive fungus — threatens some species with near-extinction.

Despite all those challenges, you can still find active colonies all around Texas. And, for migrating species like the Mexican free-tailed bats, late summer and early fall is peak season for viewing.

By late August, bats born earlier in the year are big enough to fly. Their numbers swell the ranks of the colonies that pour out nightly from roosts all around the state.