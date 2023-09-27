One-third of Texas foster care caseworkers left their jobs last year as the agency continued putting kids in hotels

The Department of Family and Protective Services has increasingly relied on housing foster kids in hotels when it can’t find them a home. In the 2022 fiscal year, after record staff turnover, more than 1 in 4 caseworkers had less than one year of experience.



By Sneha Dey, Texas TribuneChild Welfare, Partner Organizations, Texas Tribune

Lauren Witte / The Texas Tribune