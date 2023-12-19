A Pflugerville teacher is using a grant to make the arts more accessible to her students

From KUT:

Lindsey Surles started dancing when she was just 3 years old and she hasn’t stopped since. She was part of her middle and high school drill teams before joining the Kilgore College Rangerettes.

The Rangerettes, formed in 1940, were the first women’s precision drill team in the world, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Being a part of the storied dance team afforded Surles some unique opportunities.

“I danced all over the world — in Italy, England, New York — all of the places,” she said.

Surles is now the assistant director of the Weiss High School Scarlets, a varsity dance team within the Pflugerville Independent School District. She wants to help her students see the different ways dance can be a part of their lives even after they graduate, so she decided to apply for a grant for first-year arts teachers from the Texas Cultural Trust.

“A lot of our students want to continue to pursue dance in lots of different facets and sometimes they’re not always financially able to, and they don’t necessarily see that there are pathways that they can achieve that,” Surles said. “I wanted to give them more of an opportunity to be able to see that they can strive for more and they can continue dancing even after high school.”