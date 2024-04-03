Republicans’ budding interest in Texas’ housing crisis could create strange political bedfellows

From the Texas Tribune:

Room for bipartisanship

Cities in Texas tend, for example, to require a minimum amount of land that a single-family home must sit on — a regulation known as a minimum lot size, which research has linked to higher home prices. Most cities’ residential land can only be used to build single-family homes and restricts how many housing units can go on a particular lot, which some advocates argue makes it difficult for developers to build enough housing to meet demand.

Not without skeptics