Texas Standard for April 3, 2024: Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Texas for the eclipse

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

Could the border be the deciding factor in Dade Phelan’s political future?

House Speaker Dade Phelan is in the battle of his political life, facing challenges to his speakership and a runoff in his district, all amid opposition from key Republican figures.

Now, critics are employing a new tactic in the fight for his Beaumont-based district. Texas Tribune politics reporter Jasper Scherer joins the Standard with the latest.

For Austin-area porta potty purveyors, the total eclipse is big business

A total solar eclipse is coming to Texas, along with millions of people hoping to catch a glimpse. And when all those people flood local businesses, parks and outdoor spaces, they’re also gonna need a place to use the bathroom.

KUT News’ Olivia Aldridge reports from the eclipse sanitation beat.

Immigration groups call for more work permits to address labor shortages

Immigrant advocates and business and elected leaders are urging the Biden administration to expand work authorization to longtime undocumented immigrants.

KERA’s Stella M. Chávez reports:



How to be ‘Buyer Aware’ when shopping, from the folks at Consumer Reports

With recent recalls and money transfer scams on the rise, Texans should be increasingly cautious about their purchases and transactions.

So says Marta Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports and author of “Buyer Aware.” She joins the Standard to discuss consumer satisfaction and safety in today’s market.

Steps to address Texas’ housing crunch are linking the left and right

Texas grapples with a severe housing shortage, ranking second only to California in the U.S. Housing prices have surged, exacerbated by the pandemic, leaving over half of Texans feeling the strain on their wallets.

Now, some Republican lawmakers are shifting focus to housing affordability, with increasing housing stock and reining in prices emerging as key themes for the next legislative session. Texas Tribune urban affairs reporter Joshua Fechter joins the show with more.

Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Texas for the eclipse

We’ve talked about all the folks coming to Texas for Monday’s total solar eclipse. Here’s one visitor you’ve probably heard of: Bill Nye the Science Guy.

The popular public intellectual is coming to the Eclipse-O-Rama in Fredericksburg. He joins the Standard today to talk about the eclipse, climate change and more.

Navigating healthcare challenges in remote Texas

Living amid the beauty of Big Bend comes with advantages and challenges – particularly in accessing healthcare resources. While strides have been made with the establishment of hospital districts and new health facilities, the need for mental and behavioral healthcare often goes unnoticed.

Big Bend Sentinel reporter Rob D’Amico joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.