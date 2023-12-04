Patrons take their love for San Antonio art and artists to Cuba

From Texas Public Radio:

A San Antonio lover of arts has begun a project in Cuba which may never bear substantial fruit. But there’s a chance that it might, and that has her and many around her incredibly excited.

Angela Martinez runs Slab Cinema, which sets up an inflatable screen at various places around town and shows movies. She said her endeavors have an underlying motive.

“It’s not about showing outdoor movies per se. It’s about creating something that allows people to come together as a community and to make memories,” Martinez said.

With that as premise, she cites a trip to Cuba seven years ago with her two children as the genesis for her current effort.

“The first time I went was back in 2016. [President Barack] Obama was coming the next week, and the Rolling Stones were on the way,” she said. “That was during the Cuban thaw.”

After the Obama administration lifted U.S. travel restrictions to Cuba, the Rolling Stones shot Havana Moon, a live concert film, at a Cuban stadium.