Texas Standard for Dec. 4, 2023: Will the show go on for UTEP’s dinner theater?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023:

Texas’ fourth special legislative session limps to a close

The Texas House put the kibosh on Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for school vouchers – the main reason Abbott called a fourth special session. But that doesn’t mean the special session is over.

Texas Newsroom Capitol reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán joins the show with a look at what’s happened this fourth session – and the prospects for a fifth.

Texas faces new methane capture rules under upcoming federal law

Texas is the largest oil and gas producing state in the country, but it doesn’t have a rule to capture methane emissions produced by energy infrastructure. Now, under a new federal climate rule, Texas producers will be required to significantly reduce the amount of methane they produce.

Texas Tribune climate reporter Erin Douglas joins the Standard with the details.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s ties to Texas and the Southwest

Remembrances continue to come in on the long and groundbreaking life of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died Friday at 93 years old.

Learn more about her Texas birth and Southwestern upbringing from “Sandra Day O’Connor: The First” director Michelle Ferrari:



Will the show go on for UTEP’s dinner theater?

The University of Texas at El Paso is home to a dinner theatre like no other. Now, after four decades, hundreds of plays and dozens of awards, the final curtain is set to fall.

Texas Standard intern Alyson Rodriguez reports on the efforts to save it.

What’s happening at the annual UN climate conference?

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference is underway in Dubai.

Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith, who has been keeping an eye on the conference, joins the Standard with the details.

Corpus Christi area celebrates the holidays, Victorian-style

This holiday season, there is an alternative to bright lights and flashy displays. In Rockport, you can step back in time to the late 1800s and celebrate Christmas like the Victorians in the Gilded Age.

KEDT’s Cathy Edwards reports:



Patrons take their love for San Antonio art and artists to Cuba

A San Antonio arts lover had a dream of a cultural exchange with Cuba.

It hasn’t been easy to make it a reality, but Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports she’s about to take a big step in that direction.

Annie’s List helps elect progressive women in Texas

Annie’s List works to recruit, train and elect progressive Texas women at all levels of state and local government.

The group turns 20 years old this year. In that time, Annie’s List has raised $20 million and helped candidates win over 170 races. Executive Director Ana Ramón joins the Standard to tell us more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.