San Antonio chef selected to reimagine Taco Bell’s iconic Crunchwrap Supreme

From Texas Public Radio:

San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin will be one of three chefs to put a twist on the Crunchwrap Supreme, a popular Taco Bell menu item.

Dobbertin — chef and owner of Best Quality Daughter at the Pearl — was selected as part of Taco Bell’s inaugural TBX Program, which supports emerging culinary talent nationwide.

The two other chefs selected include Reuben Asaram from Philadelphia, and Lawrence Smith from Phoenix.

“It’s no secret that fans hack the Crunchwrap Supreme recipe more than any other Taco Bell menu item. It’s a beloved product that inspires the same innovation it was developed with,” said Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews in a press release.

The chefs are tasked with bringing a unique spin to the menu item, which traditionally features a tostada shell wrapped in a flour tortilla alongside beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

“To say we are excited to see how these chefs will remix the Crunchwrap Supreme in the months to come is an understatement,” Matthews said.

Dobbertin has since gained national recognition since she opened Best Quality Daughter at the Pearl in 2020. The restaurant fuses Asian-American cuisine with a South Texas influence.

She was a semifinalist in the James Beard Award’s Emerging Chef category in 2023 and followed that as a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Texas category in 2024.

The remixed Crunchwrap Supreme creations will be featured at select locations for a limited time later this year.