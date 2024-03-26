Texas Standard for March 26, 2024: An Indigenous perspective on the solar eclipse from a traditional healer

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, March 26, 2024:

Supreme Court hears cases challenging access to medication abortion

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in two cases challenging access to medication abortion.

Southern Methodist University health law professor Seema Mohapatra joins the show with a look at the lawsuit:



Houston ISD grapples with community backlash, educator confusion over new performance evaluation systems

In early March, the district’s state-installed leadership warned almost half of HISD campus principals to improve their performance or risk removal.

Community outrage prompted district leaders to walk back those warnings, but Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports a controversial pay-for-performance plan remains in place.

Texas Standard’s Music Madness bracket reaches its Final Four tracks

Texas Standard’s sought your help in selecting the best song about a Texas place. Now, we’re down to our Final Four tracks. You can vote and make the case for your favorite songs here.

The total solar eclipse is pumping millions of dollars into Texas

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass through the U.S. States in the path of totality, like Texas, will see hundreds of thousands of visitors spending hundreds of millions of dollars.

University of Texas San Antonio professor Bulent Temel dubs the eclipse “the most profitable 22 minutes in Texas history.” He joins the Standard today.

What are ‘smart highways,’ and could they be the future of transportation in Texas?

Self-driving cars and driverless trucking have been touted as the future of transportation – but have you heard about “smart highways?” If the Texas Department of Transportation has anything to say about it, one could be coming to a road near you … eventually.

Bloomberg reporter Megan Kimble joins the Standard with the story.

An Indigenous perspective on the solar eclipse from a traditional healer

Marika Alvarado describes herself as a “direct descendant of generations of Medicine Women: traditional native healers of body, midwives, and plant medicine.”

She shares more, including her Indigenous perspective on the solar eclipse, today.

A San Antonio chef re-imagines Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme

A San Antonio chef has been tapped by fast food giant Taco Bell to kick off an inaugural culinary program. Her task? Re-imagine the Crunchwrap Supreme.

Texas Public Radio Marian Navarro introduces us.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cuts deal to have fraud charges dropped, trial canceled

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican who was charged with felony securities fraud in 2015, has reached a deal with prosecutors that will let him avoid facing a jury next month. He did not have to admit guilt in agreeing to the terms.

Lauren McGaughy, investigative reporter and editor at The Texas Newsroom, joins us the discuss.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.