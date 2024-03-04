Sheila Jackson Lee, Amanda Edwards likely heading to photo finish in TX-18 Democratic primary

Acres Homes, in particular, is a region facing challenges from gentrification — especially on its southern border, where long-term residents worry about being priced out of their neighborhood.

“We’re looking to figure out how our congressional representatives can help advocate for us in these spaces. So that way, we can have a better chance of keeping our families longer in the community,” said Rain Eatmon, CEO of the Acres Homes Community Advocacy Group.

But ask Hudson, Darden, and Fields how they plan to vote in the congressional primary, and they sound uncertain about their choices.

“I have an idea,” Hudson said. “But I haven’t had a chance to really talk to the other candidate.”

Darden said she hadn’t made up her mind yet. “Sheila’s been in a long time,” Darden said. “And she did a good job while she was in there. But maybe with all the confusion going on in politics, maybe Amanda will be a good person to vote for.”

Fields initially said she supported Sheila Jackson Lee, “but I’m looking at maybe new blood. I haven’t made up my mind. Not yet.”

It’s important to note, these are women who have lived in the 18th for decades. If Sheila Jackson Lee can’t automatically count on their votes, the congresswoman has a problem, because younger voters in the district have a definite preference for Edwards.

Seniority v. new ideas

Ozoemena “Ozo” Nnamadim, just turned 32. He said the district’s representative needs to focus on human rights, because of the area’s diversity. But he, too, is concerned about bread-and-butter issues.

“I would say economic development, infrastructure, health care, all of those,” Nnamadim said. “Really critical policies. Public policies that are important.”

And while Nnamadim doesn’t think Jackson Lee has done a bad job in Congress, he does think she represents the past.

“I know who I’m leaning towards. I will say that, yeah, I’m voting for Amanda,” he said.

So is Javon Blair. He’s fresh out of college and preparing to become a Certified Public Accountant. Ask Blair what he thinks are the main issues facing the district, and he’ll tell you: “Infrastructure. Health care. And also, too, affordable housing.”

Blair cast his first vote in 2020, and he voted for Sheila Jackson Lee. He’s thankful for her years of service, but, he said, “I think Craig Washington stated (it) the best: It’s time to pass the torch.”

Washington is Jackson Lee’s predecessor, and he’s endorsed Edwards.

There’s not much difference between the incumbent and her main challenger on policy matters. In previous elections, Jackson Lee has always been able to count on her record of delivering for the district.

“For many of the federal grants and the dollars that come into Texas Southern University, she always makes it known that she was instrumental in terms of bringing dollars to Texas Southern and also to the University of Houston,” said Michael Adams, executive director of the Voter and Civic Engagement Institute at Texas Southern University.

That record of delivery isn’t something voters can easily write off. Jackson Lee is one of the two longest-serving members of the Texas congressional delegation.

“I know in the House, you don’t have much power unless you’ve been there for a while. So, seniority is very, very important in the House, and so I’m going to be influenced by seniority,” said James Douglas, who teaches at TSU’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law and has lived in the district for more than 40 years.

Even when Jackson Lee hasn’t been successful, she’s always had strong messaging around her working for constituents.

“She’s in the district. She does serve the district, and there can be no gainsaying that she’s not a visible person in the district,” Michael Adams said. “In particular, she has sponsored reparations legislation, so she could argue that she has certain bona fides in terms of advocating on behalf of racial minorities.”