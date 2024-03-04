Sheila Jackson Lee, Amanda Edwards likely heading to photo finish in TX-18 Democratic primary

Voting for Texas’ party primaries is underway. In Houston and its northern suburbs, Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is fighting to keep the seat she’s held for nearly three decades. The 74-year-old’s main challenger is Amanda Edwards, a former Houston City Council member in her forties. The race in Texas’ 18th Congressional District is surprisingly close.
The view from TX-18 voters
Texas’ 18th Congressional District loops around Houston, running from Dyersdale and Mount Houston in Northeast Harris County, south and west through Downtown Houston, up through Northwest Harris County, then east again to George H.W. Bush International Airport and Humble.
Near the heart of the district, just northwest of Houston’s Inner Loop, sits the Acres Homes neighborhood.