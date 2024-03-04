Texas Standard for March 4, 2024: UTEP scientists spot bird not seen in decades

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, March 4, 2024:

The latest on the Smokehouse Creek fire

The Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest blaze in Texas history, is only 15% contained. Can firefighters get a handle on the massive blaze today?

Texas Newsroom senior editor Rachel Osier Lindley joins the Standard with an update.

Supreme Court rules on Trump ballot eligibility

The Supreme Court issued a ruling today on Colorado’s decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot.

Charles “Rocky” Rhodes, professor of constitutional law at South Texas College of Law Houston, joins the Standard with more.

Sheila Jackson Lee, Amanda Edwards likely heading to photo finish in TX-18 Democratic primary

In Houston, Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is fighting to hold onto the seat she’s held for nearly three decades. The 74-year-old’s main challenger is Amanda Edwards, a former Houston City Council Member in her 40s.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.

He’s been targeted by fellow Republicans. Can Stan Lambert survive the primary?

In several Republican races, incumbents are facing their first significant primary challenge in years.

Rep. Stan Lambert voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton and stood against Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for school vouchers. Now top Republicans are throwing their support behind Lambert’s opponent: newcomer Liz Case. KACU’s Alexsis Jones reports.

The birth of Roxy Gordon

This week in Texas music history, a visionary poet stakes a claim for the indigenous presence in the state’s rich cultural history.

Jason Mellard with The Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University has the story.

The birds are back in town: Yellow-crested helmetshrike spotted after decades

The yellow-crested helmetshrike hadn’t been seen in nearly two decades – until now.

It was just one of the rare discoveries scientists from the University of Texas at El Paso made during a six-week expedition through the cloud forests of a mountain range in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

UTEP professor Eli Greenbaum co-led the expedition and joins us today.

Dallas County sheriff faces her predecessor in primary election

Dallas County’s outdated jail is the sheriff’s biggest job responsibility and challenge. Voters will decide whether to keep the current sheriff or choose her predecessor, who wants her job back.

KERA’s Marina Trahan Martinez reports the winner will have to manage the jail in the second biggest county in Texas.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom's state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.