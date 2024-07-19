A rural school district used to serve 25 meals a day in the summer. Now, they’ve quadrupled that.

From KUT News:
Smithville ISD student Shelton, 16, is spending his summer making sure other kids in his rural community have access to healthy meals while school is out. It’s his second year working for the district’s summer nutrition program.
“It was a great first job last year. Seeing the environment makes me want to help,” he said.
On a Thursday morning in July, Shelton packed bags brimming with food into coolers lined up in the kitchen at Smithville Elementary School. The humming freezers and refrigerators created a soundtrack for his work as he held up one of the bags to tick through some of the items inside.
“It has pop tarts, pretzels, little potatoes, juice, little queso dips, apple sauce,” he said.
Smithville ISD distributes summer meals to families at three different sites on Monday and Thursday. Diana Steubing, the assistant director of child nutrition, said each kid receives four days’ worth of breakfast and lunch. Staff also prep the food so it’s easy for kids to heat up by themselves if their parents are at work. Remember those little potatoes Shelton mentioned?
“These potatoes, we precooked them so they can just pop them in the microwave cause a lot of kids are home alone and they can’t use the stove or oven,” Steubing said. “So, we try to make it as healthy as possible to be able to pop in the microwave.”
The meals also include two servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit per day, often in the form of fresh slices of watermelon, apples, oranges and pears.