A rural school district used to serve 25 meals a day in the summer. Now, they’ve quadrupled that.

Smithville ISD is also one of seven organizations and districts that received a grant from No Kid Hungry Texas this year to support efforts to get healthy meals to kids in rural areas. The group gave Smithville ISD $20,000 to support its summer nutrition program.

“We often call summer the hungriest time of the year for students, because so many students rely on school meals during the school year,” said Mia Medina, a senior program manager for No Kid Hungry Texas.

54% of Smithville ISD students qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

Medina, who grew up in a rural community in West Texas, said families in rural areas face several challenges in accessing summer meals when they have to be consumed at designated sites. For one thing, parents may have to drive farther to get their child to that site, which can mean spending more on gas. A rural school district might also lack the staff to operate enough sites to meet the community’s needs.

“The rural non-congregate program really allows for…these school districts and nonprofit organizations to offer grab-and-go, to offer bulk meals,” she said. “So if you have three kids you can go once a week and pick up all the meals that you need and not have to be disrupted at work or potentially get in trouble at work.”

Medina said that when all school districts had more flexibility in providing summer meals during the pandemic, the data showed that more kids were eating them.

“It was a lot more convenient, you could do drive-thru, there was even home delivery options,” she said. “There was even a district in San Antonio who strapped a speaker to a school bus and played the ice cream truck song so that kids would come out of their home and pick up their meal.”

Biehle said Smithville ISD has used the grant money from No Kid Hungry Texas in a variety of ways, like getting better containers so fresh produce isn’t smushed and promoting the program.

“We’ve used it for advertising with the signs on the vans and things so [when] people see it coming they know it’s us,” she said.

Families say the summer nutrition program is a big help

The advertising seems to be helping. Shortly after Smithville ISD staff and student workers got to the first distribution site, cars began lining up to pick up the food. One of the first people to arrive was Virginia Rose and her granddaughters, Jaydah and Jaycee. Rose said she likes that the meals are healthy and help the family make sure the kids are getting nutritious food even when they’re busy.

“When I get home I’ll set it up for my daughter and put it — this is the meal for this day [and] this day,” she said. “So, whoever can just grab it and heat it up and just give it to them and stuff so they can have their little lunch and then take a nap.”

Rose said being able to pick up the meals in bulk is a big plus because there aren’t many grocery store options nearby.

“The only thing in Smithville is like Brookshires, but you don’t want to run to town every time you turn around…being out in the country and everything,” she said.

As Rose pulled away, the line of cars at the distribution site had already grown. Another person patiently waiting to pick up meals was Isaac Martinez, who brought his two kids.