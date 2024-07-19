Texas Standard for July 19, 2024: Massive disruption worldwide blamed on latest Microsoft update from CrowdStrike

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, July 19, 2024:

Massive disruption worldwide blamed on latest Microsoft update from CrowdStrike

A massive disruption has knocked businesses and services offline worldwide, grounding planes, keeping bank customers from accessing their balances and more.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike’s latest Microsoft update – not a security incident or hack – appears to be the culprit. Michael Wilkes, NYU adjunct professor and cybersecurity expert, joins the Standard with more.

Justice Department sues Southwest Key Programs over allegations of sexual abuse and harassment

The Justice Department has sued Southwest Key Programs, the nation’s largest operator of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children. The lawsuit accuses Austin-based Southwest Key of repeatedly subjecting minors in its care to sexual abuse and harassment.

Valerie Gonzalez, Rio Grande Valley-based reporter for the AP, joins the Standard with more:



Harris County METRO shelves plans for University Corridor bus rapid transit, shifting focus

Harris County’s METRO transit authority recently shelved plans for a rapid bus line known as the University Corridor BRT. The decision marks a shift in focus for the transit authority.

Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.

KERA celebrates 50 years of quality local news for North Texas

This month, our media partners at KERA are celebrating 50 years of providing quality local news to North Texas listeners. Even if that’s not your home station, you’ve often heard KERA stories right here on the Standard since the launch of the Texas Newsroom collaborative back in 2015.

As KERA’s Pablo Arauz Peña reports, the station began with the flip of a switch.

Researchers find toxic metals in popular tampon brands, raising health concerns

Researchers have found toxic metals, including arsenic and lead, in over a dozen popular tampon brands, raising questions about the health impacts of menstrual hygiene products used by millions of Americans. Exposure to heavy metals is known to increase the risk of dementia and cancer and harm fetal development.

Jenni Shearston, an environmental epidemiologist at UC Berkeley, led the team of scientists in completing the study and joins the show with more:



Facing budget deficits, Texas school districts turn to community partnerships and grants

School districts across the state are heading into the next school year with budget deficits. Some districts are eliminating positions to save money, while others are cutting back on spending on programs.

KUT’s Kailey Hunt reports on how the Georgetown school district in Williamson County is turning to community partnerships and grants to keep programs alive:



A rural school district used to serve 25 summer meals a day. Now, they’ve quadrupled that.

School districts offer free summer meals, but there are barriers to getting them. Now a district outside of Austin is trying to reach more kids by taking advantage of new regulations aimed at getting meals to families over the summer.

KUT’s Becky Fogel joined the Smithville ISD Summer Nutrition Program as they set out to distribute meals in their community. She brings us this report.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.