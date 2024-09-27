A family affair behind the State Fair’s fare: Sisters serve up creative new dishes

The State Fair wouldn’t be the State Fair without food.

Of course, attendees can munch on classics like corn dogs and funnel cake, as well as more unique options such as deep fried pho or deep fried cherry pie… or a deep fried Fireball shot? A lot of fried food, basically.

Well, one of the staples of fair food in Texas is Nevins Concessions. The company has stands all across the fair, and it’s been on site since 1949, making this the 75th year – fourth generation of Nevins who have sold food at the Texas State Fair.

Josey Nevins-Mayes and Cheyne Hickey, sisters who grew up in the Nevins family business, are among that new generation.

Nevins-Mayes now co-owns Nevins Concessions with her mom, while Hickey owns her own stand, Stay Cheesy by Lil Red.

Nevins-Mayes says the Nevins Concession story started with her great-grandfather.

“He started out here in 1949 with two concession stands,” Nevins-Mayes said. “He and my grandpa built it up to over 30 locations. We had over 30 locations out here until about the mid 80s.”

It was around that time that the State Fair put a cap on how many concessions a concessionaire could have. So Nevins-Mayes’ grandfather and his brother split the business.

“My grandpa took the food, and his brother is the cotton candy man. He owns all the cotton candy stands out here,” Nevins-Mayes said. “My mom took over in the late 80s. She became my grandpa’s partner. And then in 2022, I graduated from college and I joined my mom as her partner.”