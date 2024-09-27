Texas Standard for Sept. 27, 2024: We’re live from the State Fair of Texas

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Sept. 27, 2024:

The storied history of the Texas State Fair

Karl Chiao is the executive director of Dallas Historical Society, which oversees the Hall of State at Fair Park. They join us to talk about the history of the fair.

Meet a world record-holding card stacker

Bryan Berg holds four Guinness World Record categories related to card stacking, including Tallest House of Freestanding Playing Cards, which he first set in 1992. Ahead of Bryan’s first time performing at the Texas State Fair, he joins the show.

What it’s like to be a midway operator …

The fair business in Patrick Sheridan’s blood. We’ll learn more about the life of a bumper car operator.

… And what it’s like to sell concessions

Nevins Concessions has been on the fairgrounds since 1949 – making this the 75th year and fourth generation of Nevins who have sold food at the State Fair. Josey Nevins Mayes and Cheyne Hickey join the show with their family story.

He may have started as Santa Claus, but Big Tex is all cowboy

Big Tex made his public debut at the opening of the 1952 State Fair, wearing size 70 boots and a 75-gallon hat. Here to tell us everything we could ever want to know about the tallest symbol of the fair is Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of midway operations.

What drives kids to the fair’s Youth Livestock Competition

For thousands of kids across Texas, the fair means a chance to compete in the Youth Livestock Competitions. These 4-H students can take part in over 80 contests. What makes century-old program so special for students today? KERA’s Penelope Rivera reports.

How the fair is evolving

Tradition brings countless numbers of people back to the state fair year after year. But the fair is also evolving, and each year new attractions, snacks and performers join the grounds. Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the fair, joins the Standard to talk about the future.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.