‘Now is the time to take action’: Carbon monoxide poisonings after Hurricane Beryl are the highest since Texas winter storm

Little has changed since the 2021 Texas winter storm. Power outages following Beryl’s July landfall led to two deaths and roughly 400 Texans hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Share this story with a friend: Facebook

X

Email



By Lexi ChurchillHealth & Science, Texas Tribune

Danielle Villasana for The Texas Tribune and ProPublica