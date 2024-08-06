Texas Standard for Aug. 6, 2024: Amazon expands Prime shipping to rural areas, challenging USPS

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Texas struggles with carbon monoxide poisoning prevention after recent hurricane

After the 2021 winter storm caused devastation across Texas, lawmakers promised changes. However, Hurricane Beryl last month showed that much remains the same, particularly in preventing carbon monoxide poisoning: Roughly 400 Texans ended up in emergency rooms, marking the highest numbers since Winter Storm Uri.

Lexi Churchill, who reports for The Texas Tribune and ProPublica, joins Texas Standard with the story.

El Paso Walmart shooting survivors await Texas state prosecution

Five years after the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, relatives of the 23 people killed and survivors injured in the attack are waiting for the state of Texas to prosecute the case.

The gunman is serving 90 consecutive life terms for murder and hate crimes after he was convicted in federal court last year, but the state is seeking the death penalty. KTEP’s Aaron Montes has an update:



New analysis ranks Texas dead last in these health metrics

Texas comes in last place for health coverage, access and affordability for women, according to a new analysis.

Texas Public Radio’s Bonnie Petrie reports on the study’s findings:



Amazon expands Prime shipping to rural areas, challenging USPS

Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping is moving into rural areas to boost sales. The Wall Street Journal reports this move directly challenges the U.S. Postal Service.

Sebastian Herrera, who helped break the news for the Journal, joins the Texas Standard with more.

Texas sees rise in uncertified teachers amid staffing shortages, impacting student achievement

Since 2014, Texas has allowed alternative certification programs to address teacher shortages. However, the number of uncertified teachers has also increased, raising concerns about declining student achievement.

Jacob Kirksey, associate director at Texas Tech University’s Center for Innovative Research in Change, Leadership, and Education, joins the show to discuss new research on the issue.

That’s a wrap on gymnastics at the Paris Olympics

U.S. Olympic gymnastics has concluded with additional victories following team medals for both the men and women and all-around gold and bronze for Simone Biles and Suni Lee. Yesterday, Biles and Jordan Chiles secured their final medals in Paris in the individual floor exercise.

Freelance writer Dvora Meyers joins us the Standard to recap the thrilling moments:



Justice Department finds widespread physical, sexual and mental abuse in Texas juvenile facilities

The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into the Texas Juvenile Justice Department uncovered a “pattern of abuse” in five juvenile facilities. The report claims the department is infringing on the constitutional rights of incarcerated children and violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the ADA.

Julián Aguilar has been following this story for The Texas Newsroom and joins the Standard with the latest.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.