Texas gymnasts secure gold and bronze at Paris Olympics – and the competition’s not over yet

Not a Texan here, but I have to ask you about Stephen Nedoroscik, his performance on pommel horse clinching the bronze. I’m sure you’ve seen all the memes. This was a moment that seemed to have a lot of pressure built up behind it.

Yeah. I mean, it’s been such a delight to see someone that gymnastics fans and the gymnastics community has really loved for several years now get his moment to shine.

And he’s brilliant on the pommel horse. Pommel horse is an event that’s very much unlike, I think, the other events in the men’s repertoire. So you see a lot of specialists like him; they tend to do the best. Sometimes you’ll see all-arounders get a pommel horse medal, but most of the time it’s event specialists like Stephen Nedoroscik.

And he had to wait, I don’t know, like two hours, maybe even longer, to do that routine. I can’t imagine how he was feeling, the pressure mounting and mounting, especially with every one of his teammates sticking their vaults, just really hitting it out of the park.

Husbands and BFs on the sofas at Anthropologie pic.twitter.com/qE8NGgvekO

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 29, 2024

Women’s gymnastics came back with a team gold. They’ve long been dominant in the sport, and especially with the return of Simone Biles. What were some of the key moments of the team competition?

It’s hard to say which are the key moments because they really just hit the ground running and were out in front from the beginning and just never let up. So there was never really any question whether or not they were going to win.

But I think it’s really special, especially for this team, because four of the members were in Tokyo. Jade Carey, who was in Tokyo, was there as individual, so this time she got to compete on the team. And the other three were on the silver medal-winning team last time around.

And the silver medal is obviously an incredible accomplishment, but because of the COVID restrictions, they didn’t really have an Olympic experience – like they didn’t get to compete in front of a full arena. So I think it was really special to watch, especially Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, because Simone had been in Rio, so she had that first Olympic experience. But it’s really special to see the two of them get to compete in front of a really appreciative audience.

» GET MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE STATE: Sign up for Texas Standard’s weekly newsletters

Jordan Chiles seemed to be killing it on every event. She moved to Texas to train at Biles’ gym in Spring, as a lot of folks know. How had she changed since Tokyo, and how did that help in getting her team the gold?

Well, she is, first of all, such a delight. And no one loves an audience more than Jordan Chiles. If you haven’t watched any of her college gymnastics routines floor routines for UCLA, do yourself a favor. She really plays to the crowd. So it’s so great to get to see her in front of an Olympic audience.

She had a bit of a rough 2023: She didn’t make the world championship team, and she really seemed to reset. And she’s been talking about how she’s been calling herself “that girl,” and she really believed it. And she took any opportunity that came her way and really ran with it. It was really impressive to see her come back after a rough 2023 elite season.

Simone Biles has now made history as the most decorated U.S. gymnast and came back after stepping away during the Tokyo Olympics. How does all that happen?

She is just, I would say, a real gift that gymnastics received. You know, she’s been a driver of some recent popularity, I think, of the sport. You saw the the arena filled with celebrities. I’ve never seen so many A-list actors at a gymnastics competition in all my life. And I’ve been following it for like 30 years.