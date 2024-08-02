Texas gymnasts secure gold and bronze at Paris Olympics – and the competition’s not over yet

Texas was well-represented at the men and women’s gymnastics team and all-around events, which concluded at the Paris Olympics this week.
The men took bronze, the first team medal since 2008. The women, led by Simone Biles, won team gold, followed two days later by individual all-around gold and bronze medals for Biles and Suni Lee, respectively.
Freelance journalist Dvora Meyers spoke with the Standard about the Texas gymnasts in the Olympics, pressure-fueled moments and how the GOAT was able to pull it all off – plus what’s still ahead in gymnastics and what to look for from a Texan in the new breaking competition.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: The men’s gymnastics team did something that hadn’t been done in 16 years by winning a medal. Did this defy the odds, or was this widely seen in the gymnastics world that this team could actually pull this off?
Dvora Meyers: I think that a lot of people believed that this team could pull it off, but it was a matter of whether or not they would pull it off on the day. And the competition for the bronze medal was really fierce. So, it’s quite an accomplishment, because that field is deep on the men’s side.
Tell us a little bit about Texan Asher Hong from Plano and his contribution to the team. What are his best events?
He’s noted for vault. He does like one of the most difficult vaults in the world that’s kind of insane. And every time he does it, you know, you just kind of cross your fingers and hope he lands on his feet.
But that’s how you feel when you watch anyone do that vault, to be honest – it’s so risky. And he’s really strong on rings, and he’s strong on parallel bars.